Blue Bulls 'part ways' with Bok wing Sbu Nkosi

The Blue Bulls and troubled Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi have agreed to part ways, the franchise said on Monday.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup-winner was reported missing in December 2022 after going absent without leave (Awol) for about three weeks. He was later found at his father’s house in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga.

He took a break to deal with his mental health issues and made a return to play in a 23-19 United Rugby Championship (URC) loss against the Stormers at Loftus in February.

The Bulls, though, said it was Nkosi's wish to move on from his time at Loftus.