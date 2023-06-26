South Africa

Two killed in head-on collision between two trucks, one vehicle carrying alcohol looted

26 June 2023 - 06:59
Emergency services personnel are attending to a head-on collision between two trucks on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Supplied

Two people were killed on Monday morning when two trucks collided head-on on the N2 in Nkwazi in northern KwaZulu-Natal. 

IPSS medical rescue's Samantha Meyrick said their paramedics are attending to the active scene where three critically injured patients are entrapped.

"KwaDukuza municipality fire department and a rural metro fire department are working to extricate them. 

“The northbound lane remains completely closed, with one lane opened southbound and traffic is being directed.

"Unfortunately one of the trucks was carrying alcohol which is causing traffic to build-up in the area,” Meyrick said. 

She said the truck carrying alcohol was being looted. 

