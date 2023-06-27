South Africa

Umhlanga beaches reopened after 'alien material' at pump station forced closure

27 June 2023 - 16:18
Umhlanga beaches have reopened after a malfunctioning pump station was repaired. File photo.
Umhlanga beaches have reopened after a malfunctioning pump station was repaired. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Nappies, towels, load-shedding and vandalism are some reasons a pump station in the north of Durban malfunctioned, forcing the closure of two Umhlanga beaches.

This is the word from the eThekwini municipality, which on Tuesday announced the reopening of Umhlanga's Main and Bronze beaches, shut last week due to high E coli levels.

The malfunctioning Portland pump station caused sewage to spill into the ocean, resulting in poor water quality.

“The decision to reopen the beaches was taken following recent quality tests conducted by experts, which confirmed improved water quality. This means that water at these two beaches is at an acceptable level for public use and is safe for recreational activities,” the municipality said.

A buildup of 'alien materials' in the sewage system that was clogging the pump at the Portland pump station, leading to the closure of Umhlanga beaches.
A buildup of 'alien materials' in the sewage system that was clogging the pump at the Portland pump station, leading to the closure of Umhlanga beaches.
Image: eThekwini municipality

The pump station has been repaired.

“The city continues to caution residents and businesses against the insertion of alien objects into our sewage system, which we have found to be one of the reasons for pump malfunctions. 

“Technicians often find things like building rubble, cloth, disposable nappies and even towels in the sewer system, which causes pumps to malfunction.

“Other reasons include load-shedding and vandalism.”

Beaches open for swimming include Point, uShaka, Addington, South Beach, Wedge Beach, North Beach, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Thekwini, Country Club, Laguna, Brighton Beach, Toti Main, Pipeline and Umgababa.

Westbrook, Umdloti Main, Reunion, Warner, Ansteys and Winklespruit Beaches will remain closed until their water quality has improved.

DA ward councillor Nicole Bollman welcomed the news.

“Though we still have a few outstanding sewage issues within the ward, which I am constantly pushing, I am pleased to see that the urgency of the repair at Portland was taken as seriously as it was, ensuring the outflow halted and the beaches ready and waiting to welcome our holiday makers and tourists.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Please help us, beg residents as 'cyclone' hits Inanda

An unknown number of people have been injured and homes have been damaged by what many people have called a "mini cyclone” which hit Inanda and ...
News
30 minutes ago

KZN disaster management teams on standby as heavy rains persist

The KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs has placed disaster management services on standby after heavy rain ...
News
1 hour ago

Weather warning for KZN south coast and eThekwini

The South African Weather Service has issued a level 2 warning for disruptive rain and thundershowers along the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal that ...
News
5 hours ago

Durban fumes over temporary closure of Rachel Finlayson pool during school holiday

Durban residents are fuming over the temporary closure of the Rachel Finlayson swimming pool on the city's beachfront after a motorist drove into the ...
News
1 day ago

Check beach water quality results before consuming marine life, eThekwini residents told

The eThekwini municipality has urged Durban residents to check the latest water quality results for beaches to make 'an informed decision about the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Engineer ‘vying for Eskom top job’ says power blackout is not likely South Africa
  2. Here she is: ‘Last Knysna forest elephant’ caught on film South Africa
  3. Ex-Bok coach defends new game plan for historic wine farm in Stellenbosch News
  4. Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa Politics
  5. DUT students protest against new NSFAS payment method South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula