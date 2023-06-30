Meyiwa was killed in October 2014 at the family home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo. Among those in the house at the time of the murder was Kelly, her sister Zandi, her mother Ntombi, Kelly's son Christian, Meyiwa's friends Tumelo and Mthoko and Longwe Twala.
POLL | Do you think the Senzo Meyiwa trial will be concluded anytime soon?
Image: Thulani Mbele
The suspension of Senzo Meyiwa trial judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has sparked concerns there may be more delays in bringing justice for the slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.
Maumela and justice Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi were suspended pending an inquiry into delayed judgments.
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) confirmed the suspensions this week after official suspension notices signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa were handed to the two.
News of their suspension comes just weeks after Maumela fell ill, leading Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba to postpone the murder trial to July 17. He said Maumela may not be available for a long time, subject to what his medical doctors say.
Friends, fans and family have grown anxious and frustrated by constant delays in the trial of the slain footballer, with some gloomily predicting it will be a long time before justice is served.
Others were hopeful a conclusion would be reached before it reaches a decade since Meyiwa's death.
Meyiwa was killed in October 2014 at the family home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo. Among those in the house at the time of the murder was Kelly, her sister Zandi, her mother Ntombi, Kelly's son Christian, Meyiwa's friends Tumelo and Mthoko and Longwe Twala.
It has been nine years since Meyiwa was killed and more than a year since the trial looking into the incident started.
There are five accused in the dock, with five witnesses having testified so far.
The trial has been beset with delays and theatrics, including from former lawyer for four of the five accused, advocate Malesela Teffo. Teffo withdrew from the case in July last year but has made several “appearances” in court since. He would be struck off the roll of legal practitioners a few months later after 22 complaints against him including assault, breaching court orders and misappropriating funds were received from clients.
Speaking on Maumela and Mngqibisa-Thusi's suspensions, JSC spokesperson advocate Sesi Baloyi told TimesLIVE: “The decision to suspend is the decision of the president on the recommendation of the JSC. He signed the letters and issued the letters.”
Some of Maumela's judgments have reportedly been outstanding for between seven and 26 months.
It was proposed the judges, “during the period of suspension, finalise all matters presently before them”.
