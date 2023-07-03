South Africa

Cape Town dams brimming after heavy winter rains, but city warns of future water shortages

03 July 2023 - 15:22 By Kim Swartz
Cape Town has experienced one of its wettest winters in 70 years, according to water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien. The dams that supply the city are 97.1% full. File photo.
Cape Town has experienced one of its wettest winters in 70 years, according to water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien. The dams that supply the city are 97.1% full. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The City of Cape Town has recorded a drastic increase in dam levels this winter.

In a statement, water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien said the dams were 97.1% full. At the same time last year they were 72.6% full.

“Rainfall data recorded since the beginning of June at dams that supply the city shows rainfall to be well in excess of long-term averages for this time of year,” said Badroodien.

“Also, it is likely to be one of the wettest Junes in the past 70 years at Wemmershoek.”

However, Badroodien warned consumers that the water problems that have plagued the city in the past are far from over.

“While we appreciate the heavy rain that has been filling our dams, we cannot allow this to give us a false sense of water security for the future.

Residents mop up as evacuations continue amid warnings of more cold fronts

Extreme weather and floods forced the evacuation of about 2,000 people and left two dead in the Western Cape this week, while snow fell in the ...
News
2 weeks ago

“This is because we need more than just dams to ensure our water supply is resilient for years to come, as clearly highlighted by our customers during the drought, to help navigate future climate shocks.

“For this reason, the city is making every effort to ensure that its plans to bring an extra daily 300-million litres of water online by 2030 progresses,” said Badroodien.

He said Cape Town residents currently pay, on average, between 5c and 8c a litre for tap water.

“Our water resilience is important for our residents and for economic growth in Cape Town. We want to thank our residents for contributing to building our water future, be it from paying their water bills to making water wise decisions in their daily lives.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Farmers brace for arrival of El Niño in SA

The probability of below-average rainfall for summer crop production is very high for 2023 due to El Niño. However, this does not necessarily equate ...
Business Times
1 day ago

The government can learn a thing or two from Gift of the Givers

Our leaders' contribution to helping victims of extreme weather events is often little more than a photo opportunity and a few words of regret and ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Death toll rises to four after devastating KZN rains

The death toll after heavy rains which devastated parts of KwaZulu-Natal this week now stands at four.
News
4 days ago

Tree crushes bakkie on motorway as more rain lashes the Cape

Yet another cold front swept across the Western Cape overnight, amplifying the destruction caused by severe floods that have claimed two lives, ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eskom manager fired up to produce more power News
  2. Glenn Agliotti dies on operating table in Joburg hospital News

Latest Videos

Small group of Banyana players warm up amid fees controversy
Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’