One of three new accused added to Thabo Bester matter granted R10K bail
One of the three men recently added to the Thabo Bester case has been granted bail by the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. The other two will spend another week behind bars after their matter was postponed.
Thabang Matthews Mier, Joel Lekhari Makhetha and Moeketsi April Ramolula were back in court on Monday, after a brief appearance last week Wednesday.
Mier faces one charge of assisting an inmate to escape, while the other two face three charges each: assisting an inmate to escape, violation of a body and corruption.
The three were arrested on the morning of June 26, one at his home in Botshabelo and the other two at their homes in Bloemfontein.
All three are G4S employees.
Proceedings started with the change in legal representatives by Ramolula. He terminated the mandate of Legal Aid and appointed private representation.
Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko then indicated that the state was not opposed to Mier's bail application, given that he faces one charge.
