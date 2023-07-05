Zandile Khumalo writes to president to plead for speed in Senzo Meyiwa trial

A witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Zandile Khumalo, has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa pleading for a speedier trial as those affected by the murder of the star footballer are striving to find closure nine years later.
“My biggest wish would be to try to bring a bit of pace to the proceedings of this case,” Khumalo wrote. In an Instagram post, where she shared its contents, she said the letter was sent on Wednesday morning to Ramaphosa and copied to the office of the chief justice.
“I would like for the sake of the families who haven't found closure after so long to request that one court be earmarked specifically for this case, a specific law team be appointed to deal with nothing else but this case, and this case be in court from Monday to Friday until it is concluded and a verdict has been given.
“All critical and required evidence has been collected and has been analysed, so let the court run its course now, uninterrupted. Mr President, I think I speak for almost everyone when I say the postponements, delays and breaks have been more than enough and it is time we do away with them.”
Speculation is rife that the office of the chief justice is considering bringing in retired judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng to take over the case. If this occurs, the trial may need to hear the testimony given so far again.
Five men were arrested in October 2020 and have been on trial in the Pretoria high court in connection with the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's murder since April 2022.
Khumalo was on the witness stand last month when the trial was postponed to July 17, with Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba saying presiding judge Tshifhiwa Maumela was unavailable due to ill health and may not be able to return for a long time.
Maumela is also under scrutiny for the time he is taking to hand down judgments. He was recently placed on suspension by Ramaphosa on a recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission, pending a tribunal inquiry. However, Maumela was expected to complete all trials he had already been assigned.
Meyiwa was shot dead in a struggle with one of two robbers who entered the Khumalo family home in Vosloorus in 2014. Also present were his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandile, Zandile’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.
Khumalo asked the president and chief justice's office to action a “serious prioritisation” of the trial.
“Mr President, a life was lost on that night and it has been [a] long, painful [journey] for families that were and still are affected.
“Let me speak for my family at least ... my family has done everything in its power to assist the law officials solve this case. It has been deemed not sufficient by some but trust me, it hasn't been for lack of trying.
“We will continue to avail ourselves and continue to assist where we can.
“I would love to say we were at the wrong place at the wrong time, Mr President, but we were not, we were at home having an amazing time with friends and family. We were at a place where we thought we were safe but it was clearly not safe enough for us and certainly not safe for Senzo.”
Khumalo said though her request for an accelerated trial might not be the normal or traditional way of doing things, she believed it would help people affected by the case.
There was also great public interest, she said, “so putting measures in place to ensure the case moves at a much faster pace wouldn't be a bad thing for everyone involved”.
“I have been on that stand Mr President and it is not a nice place to be. But I would do it again — with emotions running high — for however many days if it means solving this case quicker.
“It is a traumatic experience to relive that day in front of the whole country, but what choice do I have? I, like many South Africans, would like to see justice for Senzo.”
Asked if Khumalo's letter had been received, Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the Presidency does not direct or manage court operations, “nor do we comment on matters before the courts”.
