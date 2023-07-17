Defence lawyer Kerryn Beaton said in an opening statement that Dickason was suffering a severe breakdown in her mental health at the time of the murders.
TimesLIVE
Lauren Dickason had prior thoughts about killing her children: prosecution
Image: Lauren Dickason/Facebook
Expat South African doctor Lauren Dickason allegedly had earlier thoughts about murdering her three children and had asked for help to cope with her depression.
This was presented in opening arguments when her trial got under way in New Zealand on Monday.
The New Zealand Herald quoted Christchurch prosecutor Andrew McRae as saying the state would lead evidence that Dickason “harboured resentment and anger” towards her children, citing messages she sent to friends.
Six-year-old Liané and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla died in their new home in Timaru on September 16 2021. The family had moved to the town on South Island when Graham Dickason, an orthopaedic surgeon, was offered a job at the local hospital. The relocation came after the Covid-19 lockdown which delayed their move from Pretoria and compulsory quarantine on their arrival in New Zealand.
Their mother allegedly first tried to strangle the children with cable ties. When that failed, she smothered them with blankets, the court heard on Monday, confirming a Sunday Times report. She then took an overdose of pills, but survived the suicide attempt.
Dickason has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, according to 1 News.
Lauren Dickason to plead insanity in her childrens’ murder trial
Despite the Dickasons wanting children so much that they underwent fertility treatment to have them, the court heard she struggled with being a mother of three.
According to cellphone records obtained during the police investigation, the Herald said she told one friend: “Three kids has really killed all the passion and a lot of the happiness.”
McRae said Dickason was resentful at the way the children got in the way of her relationship with her husband.
She also had a lifelong issue with anxiety and perfectionism.
“The unpredictable nature of children clashed strongly with that.”
She spoke of screaming so loud at the children after the twins were born that Liané became scared of her. In one message she referenced wanting to strangle the child and in another message she said: “I’m afraid one day I will smack her too hard.”
Stuff.co.nz reported the prosecution saying she had a history of depression.
“Lauren had told her husband in 2019 and 2021 that she had thoughts of harming her children. She was scared of those thoughts and feelings and sought help.”
Trial starts for South African mother accused of killing daughters in New Zealand
South Africans who knew the family told TimesLIVE about their shock after Dickason was arrested, describing her as a soft, introverted person who adored her children.
Graeme has since returned to live in South Africa. He is expected to give evidence in the trial this week.
At a memorial service for the children soon after their deaths, he called them his precious angels and said he would carry the loss with him for the rest of his life. He also pleaded for understanding for his wife, asking mourners to “pray for my lovely Lauren, as I honestly believe she is a victim of this tragedy as well.
“I have already forgiven her and I urge you, at your own time, to do the same.”
The case is set down for three weeks.
TimesLIVE
