South Africa

IN PICS | 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival

26 July 2023 - 22:41
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
McCoy Mrubatha and Billy Monama perform during the announcement of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz artist line up held at Hill on Empire
McCoy Mrubatha and Billy Monama perform during the announcement of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz artist line up held at Hill on Empire
Image: MASI LOSI

Get a glimpse of soulful tunes, joyful grooves, and swinging rhythms at the 24th Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival in Joburg.

This premier jazz event boasts the best local and international artists, and the star-studded line-up was revealed at the exclusive launch event.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. IN PICS | 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival South Africa
  2. Roodepoort road closed by sinkhole allegedly caused by illegal mining South Africa
  3. Samwu march in Tshwane broken up after objects thrown at police South Africa
  4. Senzo was dead in Kelly's vehicle, Khumalo neighbour tells court South Africa
  5. Western Cape ‘public health threat’ of childhood malnutrition should not be ... News

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site