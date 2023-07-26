Get a glimpse of soulful tunes, joyful grooves, and swinging rhythms at the 24th Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival in Joburg.
This premier jazz event boasts the best local and international artists, and the star-studded line-up was revealed at the exclusive launch event.
IN PICS | 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival
Image: MASI LOSI
Get a glimpse of soulful tunes, joyful grooves, and swinging rhythms at the 24th Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival in Joburg.
This premier jazz event boasts the best local and international artists, and the star-studded line-up was revealed at the exclusive launch event.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos