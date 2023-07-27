Nxumalo cautioned those involved in such acts to immediately desist from such behaviour.
Wearing uniforms of inmates or wardens in TikTok videos can lead to jail time, warns correctional services
Wearing inmates' or wardens' uniforms in TikTok videos can lead to 18 months in jail, the department of correctional services has warned.
The department issued a stern warning this week regarding videos on TikTok and other social media platforms by users dressed in replicas of the uniforms worn by prison inmates and officials.
“Be it for content generation or other means, it has been repeatedly clarified such conduct is illegal and punishable in law,” said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
He said the Correctional Services Act was explicit on any unauthorised person who wears or uses the departmental dress, distinctive badge or insignia of the department or a custody official.
The prescribed sentence for anyone convicted of the offence was a fine or, in default of payment, incarceration for a period not exceeding 18 months, or incarceration without the option of a fine, or both.
Insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu bust with cellphone in prison
Nxumalo cautioned those involved in such acts to immediately desist from such behaviour.
“The department is also aware of inmates using mobile phones, being active on social media, and there are ongoing efforts to deal with this scourge.”
Notorious serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu was caught in possession of a cellphone and will now face the consequences of breaking the law inside prison.
“Inmates found in possession of cellphones are charged in terms of section 23(1) of the Correctional Services Act. They are then reprimanded accordingly, a process which may involve a withdrawal of privileges for a specified period, reclassification (downgrade) and other punitive measures,” said Nxumalo.
“Illegal activities and deviant behaviour by inmates has no place in correctional facilities. DCS is working towards achieving contraband-free centres, hence different measures are being employed by means of removing all illegal items in our centres,” he added.
