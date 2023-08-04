South Africa

Zuma is back from Russia with no love for Downer and Maughan

04 August 2023 - 10:28 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Former president Jacob Zuma has his sights set on journalist Karyn Maughan and advocate Billy Downer at Pietermaritzburg high court.
Image: Darren Stewart

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday in his capacity as “private prosecutor” in his case against senior state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

This will be his first public appearance since he returned from Russia, where it has been reported he was undergoing medical treatment.

On Thursday, a full bench of the KwaZulu-Natal High Court granted orders sought by Downer and Maughan to immediately enforce its previous ruling setting aside the private prosecution.

This was done because Zuma had noted an appeal and ordinarily this would have suspended the judgment.

For a few hours, this meant Downer and Maughan did not have to appear in court on Friday in the private prosecution.

However, late on Thursday Zuma invoked his automatic right, in terms of the Superior Courts Act, to appeal Thursday’s ruling.

This means that Downer and Maughan will have to appear in court, as will Zuma as the private prosecutor.

