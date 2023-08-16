South Africa

Zuma was not aware he would be granted remission of sentence: commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale

16 August 2023 - 13:04
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Former president Jacob Zuma entering the Escourt Correctional Centre on August 11 2023.
Former president Jacob Zuma entering the Escourt Correctional Centre on August 11 2023.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Former president Jacob Zuma was as surprised as opposition political parties when he was granted a remission of sentence last week. 

According to correctional services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale, Zuma was not aware he would be granted the special remission. 

The former president reported to Estcourt prison and was released within 90 minutes after the effecting of a “remission process”.

Speaking to JJ Tabane on eNCA, Thobakgale said President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the remission the day before Zuma reported to the Estcourt facility. 

“I knew the night before and did not tell him [Zuma] because I was only there [at Zuma's homestead] to deliver the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment. He became aware [of the remission] at the time we were processing him [in prison],” Thobakgale said.

Zuma benefiting from his own policy? Remission of sentence and to whom it's granted explained

Remissions of sentences were announced by former president Jacob Zuma on Freedom Day in 2012.
News
5 days ago

He said Zuma was not allocated a prison cell after his fingerprints were taken, which is the usual process during arrest. 

“The remission was already in motion.”

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said the release of Zuma and other inmates was accelerated to “alleviate” overcrowding in prisons after a fire recently broke out at Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Facility in Limpopo.

Responding to speculation the Estcourt facility had three open beds and was not overcrowded, Thobakgale said: “The overall system is overcrowded.”

He told Sunday Times it was not a mockery of the SCA judgment that Zuma returned to jail and was out after 90 minutes.

“No. The order was explicit. He needs to be returned to the facility and admitted to serve the rest of his sentence. That's exactly what happened. 

“For us not to process him through the remission process would have been breaking the law. If there was no process of remission, he would now be at Estcourt correctional facility. But that process was already in motion.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Q&A with correctional services national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale on Zuma's release

Jacob Zuma was released on Friday after an hour in terms of a special remission process to reduce overcrowding in prisons. Chris Barron asked ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

The joke's on us - we helped create this mess

The real question is how did we end up with someone like Zuma as our leader? Asks Makhudu Sefara
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Remission 'caught Zuma insiders off guard'

Former president Jacob Zuma’s close confidants were sure his return to Estcourt prison was going to be a “short visit” — but were caught off guard by ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. POLL | Should education department develop a universal hair teaching ... South Africa
  2. 'This is an act of terror': mayor condemns protests in Swellendam South Africa
  3. Young people stressed at home are resorting to porn and their relationships ... South Africa
  4. Bester wearing Louis Vuitton in court 'undermines criminal justice system', ... South Africa
  5. Man shot five times in broad daylight near Hillbrow taxi rank South Africa

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”