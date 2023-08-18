South Africa

Bara Hospital gets medical acute care unit upgrade with donation from private sector

18 August 2023 - 21:05
The medical acute care unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto has been refurbished.
Image: Alaister Russell

High care is set to improve at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital after a generous donation from the private sector which has seen an upgrade of its 24-bed medical acute care unit.

On Friday, the South African Pandemic Intervention and Relief Effort (Spire), which operates as a division of the FNB Philanthropy Donor Choice Foundation Trust, unveiled the refurbished unit which was upgraded at a cost of R3m.

MEC for health in Gauteng Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko thanked the partners at the ribbon-cutting event.

“The internal medicine short-stay ward plays an important role in our hospital, serving as a link between immediate care and specialised treatment. Through its renovation, we aimed to create a space that promotes healing and comfort for our patients, highlighting our dedication to their well-being.

"From the carefully designed patient rooms that prioritise privacy and recovery to the improved nurse stations that enhance efficiency, every aspect has been considered to enhance the experience for all involved,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

She said this marks a new beginning for the hospital, promising improved patient experiences and more efficient care.

“The introduction of advanced technology, updated facilities, and well-designed spaces is set to revolutionise how we deliver medical attention."

With the donated equipment, the ward is now able to accommodate eight ventilated patients plus patients on non-invasive ventilation and high-flow oxygen therapy.

The plumbing in all the cubicles in the unit has been installed in a way that will allow for dialysis for patients with kidney failure.

Each bedded unit has been upgraded to specifications needed for a high-care bed which includes eight plug points as well as points for oxygen, vacuum and medical gas.

The beds are also equipped with a continuous vital signs monitor as well as a movable examination light and emergency call button.

Peter Gent, from Spire, said they started this project at the beginning of the year.

“We were made aware of some of the challenges at the hospital. It was a general ward that didn’t allow for specialised care,” said Gent.

