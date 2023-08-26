South Africa

Body of infant found at dump site in Mpumalanga

26 August 2023 - 15:34
Mpumalanga police are investigating a case of concealment of birth after the body of an infant was found at a dumping site. File picture
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell

The body of an infant with an umbilical cord still attached was found at a dump site in Mogononong at Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, on Friday.

Police are investigating a case of concealment of death after the discovery.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said a woman collecting recycling materials at the dumping site, noticed the body of an infant with an umbilical cord still attached. 

“The woman then reported the matter to the authorities and a case was opened for investigation. The infant's mother, who is also a suspect, has not yet been located,” he said. 

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the mother to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via the MySAPS app.

“All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” he said.

TimesLIVE

