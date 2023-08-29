South Africa

Protection order case against Paul Mashatile's alleged ex-lover postponed

Gugu Nkosi makes brief appearance at Randburg magistrate’s court

29 August 2023 - 15:38
A photograph of Gugu Nkosi and Deputy President Paul Mashatile taken on March 17 2023 in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell

The protection order matter involving Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s adviser Keith Khoza and Mashatile’s alleged ex-girlfriend Gugu Nkosi was postponed by the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The matter will sit on November 10 for a hearing to make the protection order permanent.

Nkosi is opposing the order.

Dressed in all-black and accompanied by bodyguards and a family member, Nkosi made a brief appearance in court after there was confusion about whether the matter would be heard.

The case was heard in a closed court, with no media allowed.

The Sunday Times previously reported that Khoza obtained an interim order prohibiting Nkosi and Mashatile’s other alleged ex-lover, Norma Mbatha, from sending messages inciting violence against either of the men.

The interim order stated that Nkosi and Mbatha were prohibited from transmitting messages which incite violence against Khoza “and/or related people” or publishing anything about Khoza and/or related people on social media or other forums.

Khoza opened a criminal complaint on Mashatile’s behalf against Nkosi, alleging she wanted to kill him. The case was opened shortly after Mashatile’s traditional wedding to Humile Mjongile in March. 

TimesLIVE

