South Africa

Trio nabbed at police station with a hijacked vehicle

07 September 2023 - 07:39
Three suspects were arrested after trying to park a hijacked vehicle at a police station in Mpumalanga.
Image: Supplied

Three suspects were arrested after parking a hijacked vehicle at the Witbank police station in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

The trio, aged between 32 and 47, entered the police station on Tuesday in a double cab Toyota Hilux bakkie reported hijacked in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, in November last year.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdluli said the vehicle was noticed by a police member working at the community service centre (CSC) who became suspicious as the vehicle was parked while its occupants remained seated inside the car. 

“The member drew nearer the vehicle for investigation, but the driver is said to have alighted and fled,” he said.

He said the other two passengers were arrested after it was established the vehicle had been hijacked. 

“Later on the day, at about 2pm, the driver tried his luck and went back to the police station again with the hope of taking the vehicle. Little did he know that police were waiting for him and he was arrested,” said Mdluli.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Emalahleni  magistrate's court on Thursday for possession of a reportedly hijacked vehicle.

“Further investigation will determine whether more charges can be added against the suspects,” he added.

Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela applauded members for their vigilance, arresting the suspects and recovering the vehicle.

“As police in this province, we have adopted the slogan of not sleeping. This implies that we remain vigilant, hence the suspects were caught off-guard as they never thought someone was watching. We also want to tell members to keep up the good work. The community together with their properties are safe in the hands of the men and women in blue,” said Manamela.

Elephant tusk, meat carcasses, guns and blue lights seized in Alex bust

Gauteng police have seized meat carcasses hijacked from a delivery truck, guns and ammunition, blue lights and signal jammers at a property in ...
News
1 week ago

Tshwane metro cop arrested after foiled hijack attempt in Mpumalanga

A 37-year-old on-duty Tshwane metro police constable and his two accomplices, aged 33 and 34, have been arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly ...
News
1 month ago

KZN motorist shot during attempted hijacking at N2 toll plaza

A motorist was shot in the leg during an attempted hijacking at Tongaat toll plaza on the N2 freeway, north of Durban, on Friday.
News
1 month ago
