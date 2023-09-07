South Africa

Woman fatally shot in full view of commuters in Mpumalanga

07 September 2023 - 07:39
Police are searching for suspects after a woman was fatally shot in full view of commuters.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot on Wednesday in Mbombela CBD in Mpumalanga next to a bus terminal in full view of commuters.

According to police, the woman who was en route to work in the morning, was gunned down in an alleged drive-by shooting. The attacker was in a white Isuzu light delivery bakkie.

“The victim was shot in her upper body. Police as well as medical emergency personnel were summoned to the scene where the woman was unfortunately certified dead,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Richard Mdhluli.

He said a case of murder was opened at Nelspruit police station and the motive behind the killing is unknown at this stage. He said police cannot rule out the possibility the incident could be related to domestic violence.

“No arrest has been made so far, however. Police investigations continue. 

“Police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to contact Det Col Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi on 082 408 5631. Alternatively, members of the public can call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS App,” he said.

He added all received information will be treated as confidential and callers may choose to remain anonymous.

Mpumalanga police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela has condemned the incident and vowed police will hunt down the suspect and ensure they are brought to book. 

TimesLIVE

