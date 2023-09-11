South Africa

MUT to consider suspension of academic programme after Buthelezi’s death

11 September 2023 - 13:52 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mangosuthu University of Technology will decide what happens at the campus after the death of IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi. File photo.
Mangosuthu University of Technology will decide what happens at the campus after the death of IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi. File photo.
Image: Supplied/File

The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) senate is expected to hold an emergency meeting on Monday to deliberate on plans to mourn the passing of the institution’s founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. 

The IFP founder and AmaZulu traditional minister died in the early hours on Saturday.

MUT vice-chancellor Prof Marcus Ramogale said it was likely this week’s academic calendar would be suspended until after the September recess which commences next week.

There have been calls by the university’s Student Representative Council (SRC) to cancel lectures for this week.

The institution was due to stage SRC elections, which management has put on ice.

A memorial service has been planned by the university for Thursday.

Ramogale said the university would soon share other developments.

“It’s only fitting as an institution to protect, honour and sustain the legacy,” said Ramogale.

Tributes pour in for Buthelezi, an 'outstanding leader in our political and cultural life'

Political leaders on Saturday paid tribute to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who died in the early morning.
Politics
2 days ago

University chancellor Sandile Zungu extended his messages of condolences to the Buthelezi family, university community and stakeholders.

“It is really a sad day for us. May his soul rest in eternal peace and rise in the glory he worked for. I know Buthelezi was a devout Christian,” said Zungu.

The university was founded by Buthelezi in 1974 and was officially changed to MUT in 2007. It boasts more than 12,000 students.

Zungu, who owns the PSL outfit AmaZulu, said the club plans to dispatch three buses of AmaZulu supporters to pay their respects at the Buthelezi homestead.

The administrator at the university Prof Lourens van Staden described Buthelezi as a visionary who initiated the founding of the 44-year-old institution.

“We will never forget him for establishing a national asset. Going forward we have to ensure the university not only serves the people of uMlazi and the country but globally,” said Van Staden. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Convoy accompanies body of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to mortuary

A convoy of more than 30 cars accompanying the body of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has arrived at a private mortuary in Ulundi.
News
2 days ago

Maidens trade song and dance for hymns in honour of Buthelezi

Zulu maidens who have gathered for the annual reed dance in Ulundi say they will replace singing and dancing with mournful hymns in honour of Prince ...
News
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Mangosuthu Buthelezi: his portrayal as a man of peace was a myth

Despite projecting the myth he was a man of peace and an architect of our democracy, the IFP leader was always a man of violence to me
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. UKZN student allegedly raped by three men on her way to residence South Africa
  2. Tesla supercomputer likely to boost market value by $600bn news
  3. Flying squad seize assault rifle, handgun under seats of stolen car South Africa
  4. MUT to consider suspension of academic programme after Buthelezi’s death South Africa
  5. Bargaining council dismisses Tshwane metro’s wage exemption application South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD