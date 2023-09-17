South Africa

Six killed in Daveyton tavern shooting

17 September 2023 - 13:22
Gauteng top cop Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has mobilised extra resources following a shooting that claimed the lives of six men in Daveyton on September 16 2023. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Six men were killed and one injured when attackers opened fire on patrons seated outside a tavern in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday night.

“The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown at this stage and no suspects have been arrested as yet.

“It is alleged that the victims were sitting outside a tavern when a group of unknown men came from nowhere and started shooting at the victims. Six were declared dead on the scene, while one was taken to hospital,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has mobilised extra resources to track down the attackers. 

The police request anyone who may have information that can assist with their investigation to contact the Crime Stop line at 08600-10111 or anonymously report tip-offs on the MySAPS app. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.

TimesLIVE

