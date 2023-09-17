Politics

Buthelezi lived so long because he ate so well

The late Zulu prince's super-healthy diet included salad, vegetables, Golden Delicious apples and boiled chicken and fish

17 September 2023 - 13:03
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Late leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party and AmaZulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Bongani Mnguni.

IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi lived until the ripe old age of 95 because he followed a “very strict” diet.

This is according to those close to him, including Buthelezi's personal spokesperson MP Liezl van der Merwe, who told TimesLIVE his aides and the women in the kitchen who prepared his meals knew this well. 

Poached eggs, green apples, water, biscuits, salad, vegetables, coleslaw, boiled chicken and fish — these were some of the meals the late prime minister of the Zulu kingdom preferred.

Most of his aides did not want to speak on the record about Buthelezi's dietary preferences.

Buthelezi, who died on September 9, was laid to rest in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.

Details of his diet were revealed six years ago when reports of a visit he made to the Gupta homestead in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, surfaced. Buthelezi reportedly demanded a healthy meal that included a Golden Delicious apple.

The leaked Gupta e-mails provide some details about his visit to the Guptas, during which he was accompanied by his son, Zuzifa Buthelezi.

It was said at the time that five VIP protectors had earlier sent Buthelezi’s dietary requirements to the Gupta family for their consideration. 

An e-mail from Buthelezi's secretary Lyndith Waller dated May 2 2016 said Buthelezi would join the family for lunch the following day at 1pm. 

“With regard to dietary requirements‚ the prince is diabetic and follows a strict diet. I attach details hereto. If it is not possible to bring chicken or fish into your home‚ please cater for sufficient steamed vegetables and salad. He is unable to eat spicy food‚” the
e-mail read.

A list of “healthier” food was provided as possible options for various meals. These included grilled fish or chicken‚ nuts‚ cheese‚ crackers with butter‚ Golden Delicious apples and rooibos tea.

TimesLIVE

