Cape Town police are investigating a mass shooting after gunmen killed five people in Gugulethu on Monday night.
Police were called to Fenqe Street in KTC, where they discovered the bodies of five men with gunshot wounds in two vehicles.
“Reports indicate that the victims were sitting inside two vehicles when another vehicle with armed men emerged and shots were fired at the occupants of the two vehicles,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
“Five men between the ages of 46 and 52 were killed. The motive for the shooting is being investigated, with no arrests made yet.”
TimesLIVE
Five men shot dead in Gugulethu
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
TimesLIVE
