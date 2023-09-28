South Africa

Work stoppage puts brakes on Rea Vaya bus service

City of Joburg looking into disruption

28 September 2023 - 15:10
Rea Vaya buses on September 28 2023 at the company depot in Meadowlands, Soweto.
Image: Alaister Russell

Commuters using the Rea Vaya bus rapid transit system in Johannesburg might have to brace for another day without the service because of a work stoppage.  

Most Rea Vaya bus stations were quiet on Thursday without any commuters in sight. Scores of the buses were parked at the depot in Meadowlands West, Soweto. 

Rea Vaya buses at the depot in Meadowlands, Soweto.
Image: Alaister Russell

Commuters were informed via social media earlier on Thursday that buses were not operating. Passengers were advised to use alternative transport.

The City of Johannesburg said it was in contact with bus operating companies Piotrans and Litsamaiso, contracted to Rea Vaya, to establish reasons for the disruption of service.

Rea Vaya spokesperson Benny Makgoga said: “The city is in contact with the bus operating companies (Piotrans and Litsamaiso) to establish what led to a work stoppage.

“We will not be able to ascertain whether buses will be operating [on Friday] but regular updates will be given to residents and commuters on [Thursday].” 

Piotrans referred queries to Rea Vaya.

TimesLIVE

