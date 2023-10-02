Cassel Mathale’s close protector among 5 killed in Gugulethu shooting

Police deputy minister Cassel Mathale’s close protector is among the five people who were shot and killed in Gugulethu on Saturday evening.
Mathale sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of W/O Lindela Mraqisa.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Mraqisa was attached to the Western Cape’s protection and security service division and served as a close protector of Mathale since 2019.
“Police have mobilised maximum resources to trace and apprehend those behind the killing of the four men and a woman,” she said.
Mathale described Mraqisa as a dedicated, humble and hardworking member.
“The number of police officers killed on and off duty remains a concern for the leadership of the police service. We need the whole of society and government to fight this scourge. Mraqisa was a soft-spoken, dedicated and focused police officer who was always punctual and professional in his conduct. We hope the police will find and bring to book those responsible for his death. My condolences go to his family”, said Mathale.
Police minister Bheki Cele and police national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola are expected to lead a delegation of senior police officers to Cape Town on Monday.
They will interact with the investigating team and visit the bereaved family.
“They will thereafter proceed to the family of another off-duty member who was found killed in Mfuleni on Sunday morning. The 29-year-old policewoman was attached to the Samora Machel police station. The circumstances surrounding her death are the subject of a police investigation. One suspect has been arrested in connection with her death,” said Mathe.
She said police appeal to members of the public to assist with information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators behind the mass shooting.
