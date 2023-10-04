South Africa

LISTEN | More than 7.5-milllion chickens culled due to avian flu outbreak

04 October 2023 - 06:00
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
The poultry industry is hard-hit by the outbreak, the association says there's improvement but they're not counting chickens before they hatch. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Chayakornlot

The South African poultry industry has lost more than 7.5-million chickens due to bird flu, placing the second biggest agricultural industry under severe economic strain.

Listen to industry specialist and government:

The virus was detected in April in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, then spread to other provinces. The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) said the country was affected by two strains of the virus, H5N1 and a new strain identified as H7N6.

At least five-million commercial layers and more than 2.5-million broiler breeders were culled after the birds became infected in what is said to be the country’s worst bird flu outbreak, Sapa said.

However, it's not time to flock the shops yet, the country won’t run out of eggs or chicken, and consumers shouldn’t be concerned about chicken meat or egg quality, said Sapa general manager Izaak Breitenbach.

The department of agriculture said it is “embarking on the efficiency improvement in issuing import permits for egg products to ensure sufficient supplies for consumers”. It added that minister Thoko Didiza is looking at the possibility of vaccinations.

