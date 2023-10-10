“It is more of a mental and tactical approach that we are looking at. Not every game will be the same and not every opponent will be the same.
“We have been doing well in terms of the progression we are witnessing in terms of team performance, but the results were not forthcoming. It is in this cup game that you have to play four quality games to go to the final and win it.
“Being involved in a cup game like this, especially when you look at the history, the background of Kaizer Chiefs, everybody is looking forward to doing well and lifting this cup.
“But at the same time, we have to give respect to the opponents because the game of football has evolved to a level where there is competition in every game you play.
“It means we have to up our game for us to overcome our opponents and to win all the games we play. We are looking forward to that competition.”
Kaizer Chiefs have to beat their semifinal syndrome, Ntseki admits
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
It is well-documented that Kaizer Chiefs have not laid their hands on major silverware in more than eight years and coach Molefi Ntseki is aware of the burden of expectation in the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup.
Amakhosi were drawn against AmaZulu in the last 16 of the inaugural Carling Knockout in Johannesburg on Tuesday, where they will again be under pressure to win the tournament.
Chiefs were spectators in the season-opening MTN8 final at the weekend, when Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 after a penalty shoot-out in Durban. Amakhosi exited in the semifinals, 3-2 on aggregate against Sundowns in a tie that saw controversial refereeing decisions against Chiefs.
“There is pressure because we play every game to win. Even if you play 11 vs 11 at training, there is always pressure because the players have to do well,” Ntseki said.
“The coach wants to see critical elements of the game coming together. Whatever you do there is pressure and it comes with responsibility, demands and expectation.”
As they embark on their Carling journey, Ntseki said Chiefs are aware of the expectations and want to do better than they have in a few recent cup competitions where they lost in the semis.
“We are fully aware that expectations are very high to win games and trophies. We lost in the semifinal of the MTN8, the Nedbank Cup [both in 2022-23] and this year again we lost in the semifinals of MTN8.
“Understanding the game, the demands and pressure that come with it, we are doing very well as a club. It is another opportunity for us to go into these cup games and do well and bring it to the Kaizer Chiefs family.
Kaizer Chiefs to meet Usuthu in Carling Knockout Cup opening round
“It is more of a mental and tactical approach that we are looking at. Not every game will be the same and not every opponent will be the same.
“We have been doing well in terms of the progression we are witnessing in terms of team performance, but the results were not forthcoming. It is in this cup game that you have to play four quality games to go to the final and win it.
“Being involved in a cup game like this, especially when you look at the history, the background of Kaizer Chiefs, everybody is looking forward to doing well and lifting this cup.
“But at the same time, we have to give respect to the opponents because the game of football has evolved to a level where there is competition in every game you play.
“It means we have to up our game for us to overcome our opponents and to win all the games we play. We are looking forward to that competition.”
READ MORE:
‘I almost signed with Kaizer Chiefs’: Former Pirates captain Happy Jele
Mokwena surprised at how Pirates’ Timm read and dominated Sundowns
Percy Tau out of Bafana squad, Chiefs’ Mduduzi Mdantsane to be called up
Bafana midfielder Njabulo Blom says MLS is competitive
'I bite my tongue': Mokwena on ref’s display in Sundowns’ cup final defeat
'You don't want to know': Pirates coach Riveiro admits to being stressed ahead of final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos