Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs have to beat their semifinal syndrome, Ntseki admits

10 October 2023 - 16:47
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin and Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Molefi Ntseki during the Carling Knockout Cup launch at The Park, House of Events in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

It is well-documented that Kaizer Chiefs have not laid their hands on major silverware in more than eight years and coach Molefi Ntseki is aware of the burden of expectation in the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup. 

Amakhosi were drawn against AmaZulu in the last 16 of the inaugural Carling Knockout in Johannesburg on Tuesday, where they will again be under pressure to win the tournament. 

Chiefs were spectators in the season-opening MTN8 final at the weekend, when Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 after a penalty shoot-out in Durban. Amakhosi exited in the semifinals, 3-2 on aggregate against Sundowns in a tie that saw controversial refereeing decisions against Chiefs.

“There is pressure because we play every game to win. Even if you play 11 vs 11 at training, there is always pressure because the players have to do well,” Ntseki said. 

“The coach wants to see critical elements of the game coming together. Whatever you do there is pressure and it comes with responsibility, demands and expectation.” 

As they embark on their Carling journey, Ntseki said Chiefs are aware of the expectations and want to do better than they have in a few recent cup competitions where they lost in the semis. 

“We are fully aware that expectations are very high to win games and trophies. We lost in the semifinal of the MTN8, the Nedbank Cup [both in 2022-23] and this year again we lost in the semifinals of MTN8.

“Understanding the game, the demands and pressure that come with it, we are doing very well as a club. It is another opportunity for us to go into these cup games and do well and bring it to the Kaizer Chiefs family.

READ MORE:

