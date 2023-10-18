South Africa

Hawks swoop on ‘accomplice’ in R5m church pension fund theft

18 October 2023 - 19:59
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The man allegedly helped the church pension fund administrator steal and launder money. Stock photo.
The man allegedly helped the church pension fund administrator steal and launder money. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

The Hawks have arrested an alleged  accomplice in the laundering of R5m stolen from the Dutch Reformed Church pension fund.

The directorate’s serious commercial crime investigation team swooped on George Schutte on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said Schutte, 35, allegedly helped church pension fund administrator Stephanie van der Merwe — now deceased — to steal and launder the money.

“It was discovered that between October 2018 and May 2020, she unlawfully transferred funds in excess of R5m from the bank account of the church to various bank accounts,” said Vukubi.

SA Heritage Resources Agency’s former CEO, CFO and chair in court over R54m grave restoration ‘fraud’

Despite the allocated budget being R29.4m, the cost of the grave restoration project ballooned to R54m
News
6 days ago

“These funds constituted proceeds of the unlawful acts of fraud and theft. Through thorough investigation by the Hawks, it was established that the deceased deposited the money into two bank accounts of Mr Schutte.”

Vukubi said Schutte “allowed the deceased to use his bank accounts for the funds to be transferred”.

“It was further revealed that between April 2019 and May 2020, various transactions occurred in Schutte's bank accounts to the amount of R 1.9m,” said Vukubi.

Schutte appeared in the Bellville magistrate's court and was released on R500 bail.

He will be back in court on November 24.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Two drug dealers sentenced in R400m Cape Town cocaine bust

Two men who were part of a group arrested in Cape Town for possession of cocaine worth more than R400m have entered into plea and sentencing ...
News
1 week ago

Bank employees convicted of R1m fraud scheme targeting dormant accounts

Two bank employees who stole R1m from dormant accounts have been convicted of fraud.
News
1 week ago

Former principal pleads guilty to defrauding Cape Town school

A former Cape Town school principal who defrauded his school has been spared from swapping his suits for orange prison overalls.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Gunman fatally wounded in shoot-out with Cape Town metro police South Africa
  2. Hawks swoop on ‘accomplice’ in R5m church pension fund theft South Africa
  3. WATCH | Department explains how R15bn spend was not really 'unauthorised' South Africa
  4. Cocaine worth R70m seized from vessel in Durban harbour South Africa
  5. Slain policeman told family to prepare for day he wouldn't come home South Africa

Latest Videos

Massive failures led to the fire which burnt National Assembly in 2022
Deadly hospital airstrike threatens to escalate Israel-Hamas conflict