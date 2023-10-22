South Africa

KZN hit by more downpours as SA Weather Service warns of possible flooding

22 October 2023 - 09:33
KwaZulu-Natal residents have been warned to stay vigilant as more rainfall is expected across the province . File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

KwaZulu-Natal was hit by more heavy downpours on Sunday which could result in flooding and damage to infrastructure, the SA Weather Service warned (SAWS). 

Saws issued an alert level 6 for the coastal areas in the southern parts of the province.

The warning was for disruptive rainfall which may lead to flooding of roads, bridges and formal and informal settlements. 

The KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance and tradition affairs warned of disruptive rains, saying widespread to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the province until midday on Sunday.

According to Cogta, the areas likely to be affected include eThekwini Metro, Mkhambathini, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni and Umzumbe. Other municipalities, which include Alfred Duma, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Impendle, Inkosi Langalibalele, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mpofana, Msinga Ndwedwe, Nkandla, Okhahlamba, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, uMlalazi, uMngeni Umshwathi, Umuziwabantu, Umvoti and Umzimkhulu, have been put on alert level 2.

“The department has activated the disaster management teams as a precautionary measure,” said KwaZulu-Natal Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi.

Mngadi said municipalities likely to be affected have taken precautionary measures, including preparing evacuation plans to move people to places of safety, such as public buildings. 

Residents in low-lying areas were advised to move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level. 

On Tuesday, disaster management teams evacuated families and responded to infrastructure damage after several homes were submerged after heavy rain which started last week Sunday.

In the Ubuhlebezwe local municipality, in the Harry Gwala district in the southwest of the province, two houses were destroyed due to heavy rains, while another two were damaged. 

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

TimesLIVE

