KZN’s heavy rains expected until Wednesday
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
KwaZulu-Natal residents have been warned to stay alert as more rainfall is expected across the province until Wednesday, particularly in the northern part.
The provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) said disaster management teams will continue to monitor the rainy weather conditions.
This comes after the South African Weather Service issued a level 6 alert for King Cetshwayo and Umkhanyakude municipalities, while other municipalities in the eastern parts of the province are on a level 2 alert.
Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said persistent rain may lead to roads, bridges and formal and informal and settlements flooding, as well as disruptions to essential services such as water, electricity and communication.
Many parts of the province experienced rainfall from Sunday night and throughout Monday.
Mngadi said having closely monitored the rain since Monday, their disaster management teams have not reported any major or serious incidents.
