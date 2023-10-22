South Africa

N3 near Van Reenen's Pass reopened after crash

22 October 2023 - 10:36
Both lanes of the N3 have been reopen near Van Reenen's Pass after a major collision early Sunday morning.
Image: EMER-G-MED

The traffic flow has been restored on Van Reenen Pass in KwaZulu-Natal after a crash involving five trucks on Sunday. 

Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said the north- and southbound carriageways on Van Reenen Pass were closed.

Emergency services were on the scene to commence with a cleanup and recovery of the five trucks involved in the crash. 

Dhoogra said a diesel spill had to be cleaned before the road was reopened. 

She said light rain in the area was contributing to difficult driving conditions. 

Motorists have been cautioned to drive with caution amid the downpours. 

KZN hit by more downpours as SA Weather Service warns of possible flooding

KwaZulu-Natal was hit by more heavy downpours on Sunday which could result in flooding and damage to infrastructure, the SA Weather Service warned.
4 hours ago

KZN families evacuated as houses submerged after heavy rain

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams continue to evacuate families and respond to infrastructure damages after a number of homes were submerged ...
4 days ago
