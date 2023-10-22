Arteta hails Arsenal fightback against Chelsea, Man U win honours Charlton
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised his side's belief after they fought back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea on Saturday and keep their unbeaten streak intact.
For much of the match, Arsenal's usually buoyant and confident side looked heavy footed and slow against an energetic Chelsea team.
Chelsea went ahead though a 15th-minute Cole Palmer penalty and made it two three minutes into the second half with a lofted strike by Mykhailo Mudryk.
“The way the players reacted to the [Chelsea's] second goal is phenomenal,” Arteta said. “That's the part I loved.”
“The start of the game, we didn't play with enough purpose and clarity,” he told Sky Sports. “We didn't win enough duels in tight areas — when we don't have those two things we become an average team.”
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has a close relationship with Arteta after the two played together for Paris St-Germain more than 20 years ago, said the result was two points lost rather than a point gained against a top side.
Until Declan Rice scored after a distribution mistake by Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez, Chelsea were in complete charge. “His goal gave the belief to Arsenal with 13 minutes to play,” Pochettino said.
“Because until the 77th minute, the game was in control and we didn't concede too many chances. I feel disappointed because we drop two points.”
Leandro Trossard grabbed Arsenal's second with six minutes to play as Chelsea's defence flagged.
On A big Saturday in the Premier League Manchester City beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 and Manchester United honoured the death of club great Bobby Charlton with a 2-1 victory at Sheffield United.
Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby and Newcastle United roared into the top five as they crushed Crystal Palace 4-0 and there were wins for Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The restart of Premier League action after the international break was overshadowed, however, by the announcement that former England and Manchester United forward Charlton had died at the age of 86.
United midfielder Scott McTominay put his side ahead and after Sheffield United's Ollie McBurnie equalised with a penalty, Diogo Dalot sealed victory with a fine strike 13 minutes from time to lift his side to eighth in the table.
“Fantastic, of course, we have to say our big goodbye remembering Bobby Charlton because what he did was magnificent,” United manager Erik Ten Hag said.
“We spoke about this before the game, he was outstanding not only on the pitch but also off the pitch. To credit it and reward his big personality, we did it with a win and we did it in a decent way.”
Champions City's serene early-season progress had been jolted before the stoppage with defeats by Wolves and Arsenal but they returned to winning ways against a dangerous Brighton who made life difficult.
City needed only seven minutes to take the lead as Jeremy Doku's pace down the left set up Julian Alvarez to scuff a shot past Jason Steele.
Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland had gone almost a month without scoring for City but he was presented with a chance in the 19th minute after sloppy Brighton play and made no mistake to smash home a left-foot finish.
Brighton did not wilt, though, and got lifeline when Ansu Fati slotted home in the 73rd minute but City held out despite defender Manuel Akanji being sent off deep in stoppage time to secure their 21st consecutive home win in all competitions.
Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy scored his side's first goal and made two more in a sizzling display against Palace. Murphy set Newcastle on their way in the fourth minute as he met Kieran Trippier's cushioned first-time pass with a volley.
He teed up Anthony Gordon to double the lead and Sean Longstaff effectively sealed the points in stoppage time at the end of a one-sided first half. Callum Wilson got Newcastle's fourth as the Magpies moved to 16 points.
Bournemouth remained winless in the Premier League after Sasa Kalajdzic scored late to earn Wolves, managed by their former boss Gary O'Neil, a 2-1 win on the south coast.
Burnley also stayed stuck in the relegation zone after going down 3-0 at Brentford but fellow promoted side Luton Town continued to show fight as they secured a dramatic late 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.
Reuters