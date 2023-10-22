Arteta hails Arsenal fightback against Chelsea, Man U win honours Charlton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised his side's belief after they fought back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea on Saturday and keep their unbeaten streak intact.

For much of the match, Arsenal's usually buoyant and confident side looked heavy footed and slow against an energetic Chelsea team.

Chelsea went ahead though a 15th-minute Cole Palmer penalty and made it two three minutes into the second half with a lofted strike by Mykhailo Mudryk.

“The way the players reacted to the [Chelsea's] second goal is phenomenal,” Arteta said. “That's the part I loved.”

“The start of the game, we didn't play with enough purpose and clarity,” he told Sky Sports. “We didn't win enough duels in tight areas — when we don't have those two things we become an average team.”