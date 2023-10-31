South Africa

No charge to face: 'Dr Matthew' is a free man

31 October 2023 - 12:57
The charge against Matthew Lani was withdrawn on Tuesday.
Image: Alaister Russell

A charge of impersonating a medical doctor has been withdrawn against social media personality “Dr” Matthew Lani, leaving him free to walk from the Johannesburg magistrate’s court without needing to step into the dock on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was arrested after being apprehended by security personnel at the Helen Joseph Provincial Hospital on Sunday.

He came out from the court precinct with a crutch under his arm and a wound on his lips.

“I just want to go home, eat and sleep,” Lani said.

His lawyer, Dumisani Mabunda, said they are confident the matter will not be reinstated.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

