South Africa

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why a hotter Earth could break health budgets

09 November 2023 - 12:25 By BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

A hotter Earth is a threat to human health. It means more floods, droughts and heatwaves, which make many diseases spread faster. Higher temperatures also worsen air pollution, resulting in more damage to our lungs.

In this Health Beat episode we show you why climate change is our next pandemic.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Authors: Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Mohale Moloi, Yolanda Mdzeke, Sabelo Mabele and Tshidiso Lechuba

MORE:

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why a hotter Earth could make dirty air more dangerous

Secunda in Mpumalanga is said to be “the largest source of carbon dioxide in the southern hemisphere”, according to environmental researchers.
News
1 week ago

This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years, EU scientists say

This year is “virtually certain” to be the warmest in 125,000 years, European Union scientists said on Wednesday, after data showed last month was ...
News
1 day ago

Oil giants' toxic cocktail trades life

The oil cartel has blood on its hands. When we started fighting related giants 29 years ago, we did not think existing refineries would be ...
Business Times
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. South Africa to miss 2030 emissions goal as it keeps coal plants burning South Africa
  2. POLL | Can SANDF take down zama zamas in six months? South Africa
  3. WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why a hotter Earth could break health budgets South Africa
  4. Grade 8 to 11 exams halted at some KZN schools due to Sadtu pickets South Africa
  5. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...