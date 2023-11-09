A hotter Earth is a threat to human health. It means more floods, droughts and heatwaves, which make many diseases spread faster. Higher temperatures also worsen air pollution, resulting in more damage to our lungs.
In this Health Beat episode we show you why climate change is our next pandemic.
WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why a hotter Earth could break health budgets
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
Authors: Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Mohale Moloi, Yolanda Mdzeke, Sabelo Mabele and Tshidiso Lechuba
