South Africa

Life in jail for killers of schoolgirl, 8, after botched ransom demand

One of Bokamoso Shabe's killers was out on parole at time of her murder in 2021

09 November 2023 - 13:12 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Eight-year-old Bokamoso Shabe from Thabong died in June 2021.
Eight-year-old Bokamoso Shabe from Thabong died in June 2021.
Image: SAPS

Two people who kidnapped an eight-year-old girl from school and murdered her after failing to get a ransom payment from her cash-strapped family are now serving life sentences.

Bokamoso Shabe from Thabong, Welkom, in the Free State, died in June 2021.

Police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said officers welcome the sentences as “justice served”.

Bokamoso was lured from school by Lerato Mirriam Khitsane, under the guise of being a friend of her mother, who was selling clothes.

A ransom demand of R50,000 for the release of the child was made to the family. As the negotiations ensued, with the family protesting they could not pay, the ransom was brought down to R3,000.

The family was still unable to pay and negotiations broke down.

Police arrested Stompi Motsika Rapuleng three days after the kidnap.

This led to the discovery of Bokamoso's body, wrapped in a blue blanket, dumped near the road in an open field between Riebeeckstad and Thabong.

Thakeng said the two were tried in the Welkom and Bloemfontein high courts on charges of murder, rape, kidnapping and extortion.

Rapuleng, 48, was given life sentences for rape and murder, eight years for kidnapping and five years for extortion.

He was on parole for a murder committed in Clarens at the time of his arrest.

Khitsane, 46, was given life sentences for rape and murder, 15 years for kidnapping and five years for extortion

The court ordered they be entered in the National Register for Sexual Offenders and deemed unfit to work with children.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Women For Change reaches 10-million people a month as abused women log on for online lifeline

The need for support is clear in a country where violence against women is profound and widespread, and impunity for perpetrators is common, women's ...
News
6 hours ago

False addresses see 7 suspects accused of kidnapping Wits student denied bail

Seven men accused of kidnapping a student at the University of the Witwatersrand were denied bail by the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Let's ensure we resolve violence against women and children: Zondo

“Let's identify and fix all that is ugly.” This is the message of chief justice Raymond Zondo, who spoke about the scourge of gender-based violence ...
News
1 month ago

On the hunt: Exposing South Africa’s kidnapping kingpins

A TimesLIVE investigation reveals how alleged international crime bosses have been given free rein by corrupt police and home affairs officials, ...
Investigations
3 months ago

To keep your children safe, be open about kidnapping and abduction

Teddy Bear Clinic director says children must be made aware of the crimes, which are reportedly on the rise
News
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Paul Mashatile's unmasked VIP protectors to go on trial in May South Africa
  2. Google supercharges search with AI-powered tech for sub-Saharan Africa Sci-Tech
  3. Life in jail for killers of schoolgirl, 8, after botched ransom demand South Africa
  4. South Africa to miss 2030 emissions goal as it keeps coal plants burning South Africa
  5. POLL | Can SANDF take down zama zamas in six months? South Africa

Latest Videos

Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations
ANC's Fikile Mbalula says Israel's ambassador to South Africa must go