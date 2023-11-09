Unapologetic Cliff causes stir after taking a jab at Naledi Pandor's hajib

Broadcaster Gareth Cliff has caused a stir on social media for posting a picture of international relations minister Naledi Pandor wearing a hijab, referring to her as looking like a “turd”.

In the image, Pandor is wearing a scarf over her head which is also draped on her shoulders. In the caption, which he shared on his Instagram stories, Cliff said: “When the best you can come up with for Halloween is to dress up as a turd.”

The sentence was followed by a poop emoji.

International relations and co-operation department head of diplomacy Clayson Monyela shared the post on X, sparking a debate on social media. Many people criticised Cliff with some saying it was not just an insult to Pandor but to women who wear hijabs.