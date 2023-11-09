Unapologetic Cliff causes stir after taking a jab at Naledi Pandor's hajib
Broadcaster Gareth Cliff has caused a stir on social media for posting a picture of international relations minister Naledi Pandor wearing a hijab, referring to her as looking like a “turd”.
In the image, Pandor is wearing a scarf over her head which is also draped on her shoulders. In the caption, which he shared on his Instagram stories, Cliff said: “When the best you can come up with for Halloween is to dress up as a turd.”
The sentence was followed by a poop emoji.
International relations and co-operation department head of diplomacy Clayson Monyela shared the post on X, sparking a debate on social media. Many people criticised Cliff with some saying it was not just an insult to Pandor but to women who wear hijabs.
Dear @GarethCliff. If you meant this as an attack on Dr Naledi Pandor, you missed. It tells us more about you. I won't bother attaching the obvious labels. What a miserable soul you are! pic.twitter.com/VKxUbWzH4M— Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) November 9, 2023
Cliff, however, was not sorry.
In follow-up posts as the debate topped charts on social media, Cliff said: “People are very stupid. The ones who get upset when I say John Steenhuisen needs to lose weight if he wants votes are different to the ones who get upset when I call Joe Biden a cadaver and those are different to the ones who get cross when I talk about Naledi Pandor. All hypocrites.
“To be clear: I do not care if you are upset or offended. Those are your problems to deal with. I’m not required to be polite or tiptoe around your emotional fragility. As 2024 polls [approach] expect me to care even less.
“Call me whatever you like. You don’t know what’s in my head. You can’t know. I am very happy and lucky to be me. I’m grateful for that and disinterested in what strangers might think of me. I foresee a year of great excitement in 2024.”
The debate continues on social media:
Please demand a public apology from him. This is not an attack on Dr. Pandor, it's an insult to all Women who wear the hijab.— Vimlesh Rajbansi (@VimleshRajbansi) November 9, 2023
Lol. Gareth Cliff gives absolutely zero fucks. pic.twitter.com/KI5LFzSKwE— It's Vuyo 🇷🇺 🇵🇸 (@OhFlipItsVuyo) November 9, 2023