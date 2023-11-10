South Africa

Board of inquiry gets more time to probe SA Navy submarine tragedy

10 November 2023 - 11:29 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A Super Lynx helicopter hovers above the submarine during the training exercise off Kommetjie. File photo.
A Super Lynx helicopter hovers above the submarine during the training exercise off Kommetjie. File photo.
Image: Supplied

South African Navy chief Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese has granted an extension to a board of inquiry investigating the deaths of three submariners washed off the deck of the SAS Manthatisi. 

Lt-Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector (formerly Malouw).
Lt-Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector (formerly Malouw).
Image: Gillian Malouw/Facebook

A wave struck the Heroine-class submarine on the surface off Kommetjie while a vertical transfer exercise was being carried out — when vessels at sea receive supplies by helicopter — on September 20.

The submarine was, at the time, heading to Cape Town's Victoria and Alfred Waterfront for a navy festival event.

South Africa’s first woman submarine commander Lt-Commander Gillian Hector, Master W/O William Masela Mathipa (coxswain) and W/O Class One Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela (coxswain under training) drowned. 

After a fatal incident at sea off Kommetjie near Cape Town ... that claimed the lives of three SA Navy sailors, a board of inquiry (BOI) was instituted to investigate events that led to the incident,” said acting senior staff officer Commander Theo Mabina on Friday. 

“The BOI has requested an extension of the time allocated to complete its work. The chief of the SA Navy Vice-Admiral Lobese acceded to this request and has granted the extension.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Inshore naval patrol vessel King Shaka Zulu officially commissioned

The R850m multi-mission inshore patrol vessel King Shaka Zulu was officially commissioned by King Misuzulu on Friday, a move likely to shake up the ...
News
1 week ago

SA's first female submarine officer died a hero

Remarkable personal success story cut short by freak accident
News
1 month ago

SANDF announces board of inquiry into submarine tragedy, condemns 'insensitive' media reports

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will convene a board of inquiry to establish the circumstances around three navy divers' deaths last ...
News
1 month ago

‘A fire at sea, or a storm — there is nothing quite like it’: Rear Admiral on submarine tragedy

Some military experts have defended the SA Navy amid a flurry of questions about the ill-fated heritage voyage in rough sea
News
1 month ago

SAS Manthatisi submarine tragedy off Cape coast to be investigated

An official inquiry will be held into the tragedy in which seven sailors were washed off the deck of South African Navy submarine SAS Manthatisi off ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Leader of Madagascar's national assembly calls for election to be suspended Africa
  2. Blade Nzimande wants apology from Mthunzi Mdwaba over UIF bribe claim Politics
  3. Board of inquiry gets more time to probe SA Navy submarine tragedy South Africa
  4. Clampdown on CIT heists nets 75 suspects in six months: Modise South Africa
  5. More than 30 victims of kidnapping for ransom rescued this year: Thandi Modise South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations