JAC Motors announced on Thursday it has extended the warranty and service plan offerings on its workhorse line-up. This reinforces the company's confidence in its products and guarantees peace-of-mind motoring, even in challenging conditions.
The X200 2.8L TDI range offers a seven-year/200,000km warranty comprising two main elements: a comprehensive five-year/100,000km warranty covering essential mechanical components such as the diesel pump, turbocharger, injectors and more, as well as an additional two-year/100,000 km warranty covering the internal engine gearbox and differential components. Its 24-hour roadside assistance plan covers the entire seven-year/200,000km warranty period. Its enhanced five-year/100,000km service plan, offering a cost-effective ownership experience, is unmatched in its segment.
JAC Motors’ workhorse range boosted by extended warranty, service plan
Image: Supplied
JAC Motors announced on Thursday it has extended the warranty and service plan offerings on its workhorse line-up. This reinforces the company's confidence in its products and guarantees peace-of-mind motoring, even in challenging conditions.
The X200 2.8L TDI range offers a seven-year/200,000km warranty comprising two main elements: a comprehensive five-year/100,000km warranty covering essential mechanical components such as the diesel pump, turbocharger, injectors and more, as well as an additional two-year/100,000 km warranty covering the internal engine gearbox and differential components. Its 24-hour roadside assistance plan covers the entire seven-year/200,000km warranty period. Its enhanced five-year/100,000km service plan, offering a cost-effective ownership experience, is unmatched in its segment.
Image: Supplied
The T6 2.8L TDI offers a five-year/150,000km warranty comprising two main elements: a comprehensive five-year/100,000km warranty covering essential mechanical components such as the diesel pump, turbocharger, injectors and more, plus an additional 50,000km warranty covering the internal engine gearbox and differential components. The T6 offers a five-year/150,000 km 24-hour roadside assistance plan and a five-year/100,000 km service plan.
Image: Supplied
The N56 three-tonne truck offers a five-year/150,000km warranty comprising two main elements: a comprehensive five-year/100,000km warranty covering essential mechanical components such as the diesel pump, turbocharger, injectors and more, plus an additional 50,000km warranty covering the internal engine gearbox and differential components. The N56 offers a five-year/150,000km 24-hour roadside assistance plan and is the sole contender in its segment to offer a five-year/100,000km service plan included in its official retail price.
MORE
WATCH | Bongi Mbonambi hooks up with a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Sporty new Mini John Cooper Works Countryman confirmed for Mzansi
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos