South Africa

R400 siphoned from state petrol card charge sees cop in cuffs, career at risk

10 November 2023 - 08:15 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A police officer and a petrol attendant were arrested on a charge of fraud. File photo.
A police officer and a petrol attendant were arrested on a charge of fraud. File photo.
Image: jarun/123rf

An Eastern Cape police officer and a petrol attendant who stand accused of splitting R400 from a state fuel card have been arrested. 

The two, aged 29 and 36, were apprehended on Thursday by the Bizana-based serious corruption investigation (SCI) team of the Hawks  on a charge of fraud.

W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the police officer went to a local petrol station to refuel the official vehicle in June.

“The policeman allegedly colluded with the petrol attendant to fraudulently use the police service petrol card by pretending they were filling the state vehicle. The two allegedly successfully orchestrated the fraudulent transaction to an amount of R1,269. Further allegations revealed the suspects filled the vehicle with the cut-down amount of R869.90 and allegedly shared the difference of R400.

“During regular motor vehicle inspection the discrepancies were picked up. The matter was reported to the Hawks’ SCI team for further investigation.”

The two men will make their first court appearance before the Mthatha regional court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cop charged with murder of JMPD officer outside Braamfontein club released on R5,000 bail

Police constable Bongimpilo Nzuzu Bengu, who allegedly shot dead Johannesburg metro police officer Sibusiso Zikalala outside a club in Braamfontein ...
News
1 week ago

Parkmore reeling after ‘special, unique’ teacher’s murder at sports club during community jogging event

The community of Parkmore has been left reeling after the murder of a "special and unique" school teacher while she was out running at a "safe and ...
News
1 week ago

Domestic worker gunned down outside court 'was seeking justice'

Sicelubuhle Moyo, who was shot dead with her partner outside the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday was a very special human being who was ...
News
18 hours ago

False addresses see 7 suspects accused of kidnapping Wits student denied bail

Seven men accused of kidnapping a student at the University of the Witwatersrand were denied bail by the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Leader of Madagascar's national assembly calls for election to be suspended Africa
  2. Blade Nzimande wants apology from Mthunzi Mdwaba over UIF bribe claim Politics
  3. Board of inquiry gets more time to probe SA Navy submarine tragedy South Africa
  4. Clampdown on CIT heists nets 75 suspects in six months: Modise South Africa
  5. More than 30 victims of kidnapping for ransom rescued this year: Thandi Modise South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations