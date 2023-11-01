Police constable Bongimpilo Nzuzu Bengu, who allegedly shot dead Johannesburg metro police officer Sibusiso Zikalala outside a club in Braamfontein in June, has been arrested.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said he was arrested on Tuesday.
Bengu, 28, appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on a charge of murder and was given R5,000 bail.
The two men got into an altercation in the early hours of June 26, depicted in a video clip that circulated on the internet. They were off-duty at the time.
In the video, the metro police officer is seen with a gun in his hand, threatening to assault a man in a vehicle.
The armed man pulls the other man out of the driver’s seat. As the altercation continues, gunshots go off and the man with the firearm is seen lying on the ground.
Raburabu said the case has been postponed to January 25 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
Cop charged with murder of JMPD officer outside Braamfontein club released on R5,000 bail
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng
