South Africa

CRIME STATS | 293 children and 881 women murdered in three months

Attempted murder and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm increased

17 November 2023 - 10:56
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Police recorded 881 murder cases involving women and 293 murder cases involving children in three months.
Police recorded 881 murder cases involving women and 293 murder cases involving children in three months.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The murder of women and children saw a significant decrease between July and September, with the first seeing a decrease of 10.9% and the second going down by 7%, but the number of lives lost to gender-based violence remains staggering.

Police recorded 881 murder cases involving women in the three months, down from 989 during the same period last year. Police registered 293 murder cases involving children, down by 22 from 315 from July to September 2022.

This was revealed by police top brass and police minister Bheki Cele during a presentation of crime statistics for the second quarter of the 2023-2024 financial year to parliament's police portfolio committee on Friday. 

While fewer murder cases involving women were registered, attempted murder and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) went up. 

Attempted murder had the highest spike of 18.6%, with 1,514 cases registered between July and September. This is an increase of 237 from 1,277 during the same period last year.

Assault GBH went up by 5.1%, with 14,401 cases reported to police. This is 700 more than last year's figure of 13,701.

In the crimes against children category, attempted murder saw an increase of 22.8%. There were 361 cases reported to police, up by 67 from 294 during the same period last year.

Assault GBH went down by 4%, with 1,820 cases reported to police. This is 75 fewer than last year's 1,895.

Arguments, misunderstandings, road rage and provocation continue to lead the pack when it comes to the causes of murders in general. This was followed by vigilantism or mob justice and then robbery.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

CRIME STATS | 6,945 murders in July-September

Murder and sexual offences have continued their downward trend, with murder decreasing by 0.8% and sexual offences by 1.5% in the second quarter of ...
News
1 hour ago

LISTEN | Criminals must be shot: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says violent criminals who threaten law-enforcement officials must be shot.
Politics
1 week ago

Cops reveal trend of kidnapping for ransoms as small as R200

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has warned residents to be careful when responding to social media adverts as they are being used ...
News
2 months ago

CRIME STATS | 31 cops shot dead, 24 suspects arrested between April and June

Twenty-four people were arrested between April and June for the murder of police officers as the number of incidents saw a significant increase in ...
News
2 months ago

CRIME STATS | More women, children murdered between April and June

Forty more women and 50 children were killed between April and June 2023 than in the corresponding period the previous year, dealing a blow to the ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Women For Change reaches 10-million people a month as abused women log on for ... South Africa
  2. Metro municipalities account for most of South Africa's murders: experts South Africa
  3. Life in jail for killers of schoolgirl, 8, after botched ransom demand South Africa
  4. ‘You are a predator, women are not safe around you,’ court tells rapist News
  5. Childhood exposure to violence associated with mental health conditions later ... News

Latest

  1. Iran enriches more uranium as Gaza war rages, US vote looms World
  2. Two Gauteng men questioned over rugby HQ theft South Africa
  3. 'Invest in girls to break the cycle of poverty,' say ex-first ladies Obama and ... South Africa
  4. What China's Xi gained from his Biden meeting World
  5. ‘Tiny’ shacks for Usindiso fire survivors after shelter became unsafe South Africa

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...