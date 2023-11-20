Police have arrested a woman wanted in connection with a fire that caused R3m damage to an Eagle Liner/Intercity Xpress bus in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.
The 24-year-old allegedly set the bus alight in Cape Road on November 2.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said: “Mount Road police detectives received information that the woman arrived at her mother’s house in Willowvale on Thursday. Arrangements were made with police in Willowvale to arrest the suspect.
“She will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday morning on a charge of malicious damage to property.”
HeraldLIVE reported previously the woman was aggrieved after being told her cellphone, which she had left on one of the buses, had been found and sent to the company's office in Komani.
TimesLIVE
Woman accused of setting fire to Intercity bus tracked down
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Police have arrested a woman wanted in connection with a fire that caused R3m damage to an Eagle Liner/Intercity Xpress bus in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.
The 24-year-old allegedly set the bus alight in Cape Road on November 2.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said: “Mount Road police detectives received information that the woman arrived at her mother’s house in Willowvale on Thursday. Arrangements were made with police in Willowvale to arrest the suspect.
“She will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday morning on a charge of malicious damage to property.”
HeraldLIVE reported previously the woman was aggrieved after being told her cellphone, which she had left on one of the buses, had been found and sent to the company's office in Komani.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Woman sought after bus set alight, preceded by angry row over cellphone
Metrobus rolls out hi-tech bus system in Johannesburg
Three passengers die after crosswind overturns Cape Town bus
Ermelo family turns Brakpan bus into home — complete with office and yoga space
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos