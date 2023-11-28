Courtesy: SABC News
The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder hearing continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
The former Bafana Bafana captain was shot in Vosloorus in October 2014. Five men stand accused of the killing.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder: trial within a trial continues
