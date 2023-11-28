South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder: trial within a trial continues

28 November 2023 - 10:23 By TIMESLIVE
The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder hearing continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

The former Bafana Bafana captain was shot in Vosloorus in October 2014. Five men stand accused of the killing.

Correctional services probing scuffle between Senzo Meyiwa accused and warden

The department of correctional services is looking into the scuffle that broke out between some of the men on trial over the murder of Senzo Meyiwa ...
News
18 hours ago

LISTEN | 'You can't be fighting like MPs': Senzo Meyiwa judge slams court scuffle

A clash over decorum in the courtroom took place between some of the accused and a warden shortly after a tea break during the Senzo Meyiwa murder ...
News
21 hours ago

Widow of senior cop involved in Senzo Meyiwa murder probe killed in drive-by shooting

Gauteng police have opened a murder case after the widow of a senior police officer involved in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation was killed in a ...
News
2 weeks ago
