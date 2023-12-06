South Africa

Five appear in court for alleged Diepsloot mob justice that resulted in five deaths

06 December 2023 - 19:21 By TimesLIVE
The five people accused of murdering five men in vigilante attacks in Diepsloot on Saturday will remain behind bars until next Wednesday, when they are expected to apply for bail. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Five people appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of five men in an alleged vigilante attack in Diepsloot on Saturday. 

The five victims were allegedly killed by community members who suspected them of committing crimes in the area. The suspects were arrested on Monday. 

Two other men were also killed in vigilante attacks in the area on Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the suspects are charged with five counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, contravention of the Immigration Act and malicious damage to property. 

The case was postponed until next Wednesday for a bail hearing. 

TimesLIVE

