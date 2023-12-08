South Africa

Solo trips are in for women, with London and Rome the top destinations

08 December 2023 - 15:14 By TimesLIVE
Women are seeking adventure as solo travellers.
Image: 123RF

Visa-free Mauritius was the most popular international destination for South Africans this year and Johannesburg the city of choice for local travellers.

A noticeable trend is for solo travel, which is being led by women aged 50-59 who are keen to explore the world.

This is according to Flight Centre's analysis of travellers bookings.

Women travelling alone made up 38% of its customers. The top 10 destinations in 2023 were London, Rome, Mauritius, Dubai, Windhoek, Amsterdam, Edmonton, Aberdeen, Abu Dhabi and Cairo.

Couples (22%) were the next biggest segment. Their local destinations of choice were Johannesburg, the Kruger National Park, Cape Town, Durban and Hoedspruit. Romantic retreats tended to last nine days and cost R36,995 on average.

The top five international destinations for solo travellers and couples were Mauritius, Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe), Zanzibar, the Maldives and a tie between the UK and Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Six-percent of bookings were for families, which cost an average of R65,549 for one week.

Small group tours saw a 20% increase in bookings compared with 2022. These small group tours cost R69,157, usually booked by an adult in their 50s.

Overall, the top 10 international flight destinations were London, Mauritius, Dubai, Phuket, Bali, Auckland, Amsterdam, Paris, Istanbul and Harare.

The top five local flights were to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) and George.

The biggest overseas hotel booking was a stay at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

The biggest domestic hotel booking was a stay at Kapama River Lodge in Hoedspruit’s Kapama Private Game Reserve.

With the average hotel stay being seven days, the longest was a hotel booking for 21 days.

The most senior client was 101 years old.

TimesLIVE

