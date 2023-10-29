Travel

Indian Ocean islands

Make the most of Mauritius with a mix of lazy resort days & island exploring

Beyond the joy of luxe resorts, Mauritius has much to offer in its small towns, gorgeous vistas, vibrant cuisine, rum making (and drinking) and rich history

29 October 2023 - 00:00
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer

Mauritius is a quintessential destination that offers year-round balmy weather and the golden trifecta of sun, sea and sandy beaches at a plethora of resorts on its subtropical coastline...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Uncle Waffles, Keke Palmer, Heidi Klum: See all the queens of Halloween Lifestyle
  2. Naked guests admire ancient nudes at a museum in Barcelona Travel
  3. Day of the Dead isn't Halloween, but the two are fusing in fascinating ways Travel
  4. SPOTLIGHT | Freddy's video game hits big screens; John Cena goes 'Freelance'; ... Lifestyle
  5. Dining out for goodness sake Food

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi on the culture of inclusivity in the Springbok team.
EFF members brawl with security in eThekwini council meeting