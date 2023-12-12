Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has lamented the manner in which the government is dealing with undocumented migrants who are reportedly arrested but then later released.
Mawela was called by the Gauteng legislature's portfolio committee on community safety to explain police plans to address the high level of crime in Diepsloot.
Mawela told the committee on Tuesday the Diepsloot community has constantly complained about undocumented migrants who they claim are involved in crime in the township.
“When they [undocumented migrants] appear before court, the majority of them pay their fines and return back to the community. In a way, by taking those people through the court process, you are legitimising their status in the country,” Mawela said.
He said in the past, when police arrested undocumented migrants, they would end up being deported. That, Mawela said, had an impact on the level of crime in Diepsloot.
“But when undocumented people realise there is a loophole in the court process, they don't mind [being arrested]. They feel it is better to be arrested, go through the court process and then you are legit in the country,” Mawela said.
“Another loophole that undocumented migrants exploit is that once you have appeared before court, you can say 'actually, my lord, I'm here for asylum purposes'. You are then being given an opportunity to go and apply for asylum status. You are then legit in the country.
“This is something that requires the lawmakers to correct. We as police have done our part,” he added.
Government is failing us on undocumented migrants: Gauteng police chief Mawela
Provincial commissioner says police make arrests but people are later released
Image: Antonio Muchave
Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has lamented the manner in which the government is dealing with undocumented migrants who are reportedly arrested but then later released.
Mawela was called by the Gauteng legislature's portfolio committee on community safety to explain police plans to address the high level of crime in Diepsloot.
Mawela told the committee on Tuesday the Diepsloot community has constantly complained about undocumented migrants who they claim are involved in crime in the township.
“When they [undocumented migrants] appear before court, the majority of them pay their fines and return back to the community. In a way, by taking those people through the court process, you are legitimising their status in the country,” Mawela said.
He said in the past, when police arrested undocumented migrants, they would end up being deported. That, Mawela said, had an impact on the level of crime in Diepsloot.
“But when undocumented people realise there is a loophole in the court process, they don't mind [being arrested]. They feel it is better to be arrested, go through the court process and then you are legit in the country,” Mawela said.
“Another loophole that undocumented migrants exploit is that once you have appeared before court, you can say 'actually, my lord, I'm here for asylum purposes'. You are then being given an opportunity to go and apply for asylum status. You are then legit in the country.
“This is something that requires the lawmakers to correct. We as police have done our part,” he added.
Five appear in court for alleged Diepsloot mob justice that resulted in five deaths
From April to September this year, police arrested 736 undocumented migrants.
Mawela also lashed out at locals in Diepsloot who provide rooms and shacks for the undocumented migrants and generate income through the rentals.
Crime has reached concerning levels in Diepsloot, with community members taking the law into their own hands.
Earlier this month, seven people were killed in two separate incidents of alleged mob justice. The community had accused the seven of terrorising the area. Police have arrested five people for their alleged involvement in the attack.
In a report presented by police to the portfolio committee, statistics showed that from April to June this year:
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘You support Operation Dudula, you can’t sit on this inquiry’: recusal argued in Usindiso commission
Bus operator ditches unaccompanied minors amid BMA policy confusion
Blaze survivors ‘must stay in South Africa for sake of inquiry’
South Africa’s immigration proposals are based on false claims and poor logic: experts
‘Fed-up’ Diepsloot residents march to police station as crime flares up again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos