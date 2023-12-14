South Africa

WATCH | R120m toilet project makes Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul dance

14 December 2023 - 17:01 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul was in the spotlight this week. File photo.
Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul was in the spotlight this week. File photo.
Image: Dr Zamani Saul/X

The Northern Cape has the highest number of households still using bucket toilets. Residents have used the bucket system for decades.

Premier Zamani Saul was trending this week for showing off his dance moves at the launch of a R120m sanitation project in Campbell. Residents of the small village near the Ghaap Plateau have been using buckets for years. 

According to the latest Census 2022 report, 4.5% (15,009) of households in the province use bucket toilets. Nationally, 2.1% of households use bucket systems, unchanged from 2011. 

Saul took to social media and announced a project to eradicate 540 bucket and pit latrines at a cost of about R120m.

His announcement was met by anger from social media users questioning whether each toilet would cost R222,222, calculated on the figures the premier gave.

According to a water and sanitation report released in September, Campbell has 596 households using buckets. 

“The town is dependent on groundwater [boreholes and springs]. There are no water treatment works. Water is treated by chlorination at the main reservoir,” the report said. 

The provincial government said the R120m project would take place in three phases:

  • phase 1: construct bulk sewer and waterborne sanitation;
  • phase 2: upgrade bulk water or augmentation to supply current and future demand; and 
  • phase 3: construct water and sanitation reticulation and install toilets. 

Northern Cape municipalities to give residents monthly update on water quality

The Northern Cape government is to compel municipalities to inform communities about the status of the water quality monthly.
News
43 minutes ago

The municipality advertised the tender for construction of a wastewater treatment works in Campbell in November.

Other interesting facts on the state of sanitation in the province from Census 2022: 

  • 4.5% (15,009) of households reported having no type of toilet facility;
  • 8.9% (29,686) of households use pit latrines without ventilation; 
  • 7.1% (23,682) of households use pit latrines with ventilation; and  
  • 73.0% (243,493) of households reported having flushing toilets.

 

Census 2022 report on sanitation in SA.
Census 2022 report on sanitation in SA.
Image: Screenshot

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Blunders aplenty, but among the few 2023 wins, two are worth noting

Sjoe! South Africans deserve to kick back and relax after the year we’ve had
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

Joburg Water systems improving due to interventions over past 24 hours

Johannesburg Water says its systems have shown much improvement over the past 24 hours due to interventions put in place.
News
2 days ago

Blow for visitors as Durban closes six beaches due to poor water quality

Beachgoers will have to postpone swimming plans after the eThekwini municipality closed six beaches in Durban due to heightened E coli levels.
News
2 days ago

Woman who allegedly dumped baby in pit toilet rescued from angry mob

A Mpumalanga woman who allegedly dumped her newborn baby in a pit toilet had a narrow escape as an angry mob bayed for her blood on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

BHEKISISA | Why Limpopo’s schools still have pit toilets

“GIRL” or “BOY” is painted in big, pink and blue letters on the doors — hiding nothing but a low plastic platform built up around a hole in the ...
News
4 months ago

What is so hard about building proper toilets to save children’s lives?

The tragedy of children falling into pit toilets has been with us for years, yet we cannot end it — even though the money to do so is available.
Opinion & Analysis
8 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | After crashing 22 BMWs, amaPanyaza now recognised as traffic cops — are ... South Africa
  2. What to expect on the N3 Toll Route this holiday season South Africa
  3. Geologist arrested over R20m chrome stockpile South Africa
  4. Cape winelands airport could double tourists with wine-tasting, vineyards South Africa
  5. Beitbridge fence builders must pay back their profits, orders high court South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...