EDITORIAL
What is so hard about building proper toilets to save children’s lives?
The tragedy of children falling into pit toilets has been with us for years, yet we cannot end it — even though the money to do so is available
26 March 2023 - 00:01 By Sunday Times Editoral
Michael Komape, aged 5. Lumka Mkhethwa, aged 5. Langalam Viki, aged 3. These are children whose deaths must shame all of us. They perished in school pit latrines in Limpopo and the Eastern Cape. ..
