South Africa

Woman who allegedly dumped baby in pit toilet rescued from angry mob

07 December 2023 - 15:47
The body was recovered by family members who went to clean their father's property. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell

A Mpumalanga woman who allegedly dumped her newborn baby in a pit toilet had a narrow escape as an angry mob bayed for her blood on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala, police in Calcutta were called to the scene where the baby, whose body was already decomposing, was found in a pit toilet at Hlangalezwe in Mkhuhlu.

The body was recovered by family members who went to clean their father's property.

The gender of the child could not be established due to the body's state.

“Police were summoned to the scene. While busy with administration duties, a mob justice complaint was received,” he said.

According to Mohlala, police had to rush to save the woman's life as she was being attacked by an angry mob.

