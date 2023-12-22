KZN man accused of shooting and beheading mom and sister appears in court

A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with the murder of his mother and sister appeared briefly in the Richmond magistrate's court on Friday.
Elias Mkhize, 51, who seemed disorientated in the dock, is also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.
He said he intended to represent himself and magistrate Siyabonga Mkhize told him he could change his mind at any time.
Mkhize is alleged to have shot his 83-year-old mother and his sister, 39, decapitating them and dropping their heads into a pit latrine on Wednesday.
When police arrived, he is alleged to have fired at them before escaping. He was arrested a few hours later.
A 12-year-old child is understood to have witnessed the shooting, but managed to flee the scene.
Prosecutor Sindiswa Ngcobo said the state was opposed to bail because of the seriousness of the crime and the safety of witnesses.
Ballistic reports were still outstanding.
Community member Mmeli Ngcongo told TimesLIVE that residents were horrified by the incident.
“We went to the scene and were shocked when we got there. The family was highly traumatised. The attacker had also fled the scene,” said Ngcongo.
“It is also reported he fired shots at the cops who were after him. He was caught in the house not far from his homestead,” said Ngcongo.
He confirmed a child survived but declined to comment on the motive.
Members of the ANC, led by provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma, were in the public gallery.
Duma expressed concern that the incident had come days after the country finished 16 days of activism against the abuse of women and children.
“It is a painful tragedy. We are here to show love as we are leaders of society,” said Duma.
“Though government has done a lot in raising awareness, a conscientised community is needed to stem the tide against such brutality.”
He called on members of the public to rally behind the family which is still in mourning.
“Community members should be agents of change,” said Duma.
Mkhize adjourned the matter to January 25.
TimesLIVE
KZN man accused of shooting and beheading mom and sister appears in court
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with the murder of his mother and sister appeared briefly in the Richmond magistrate's court on Friday.
Elias Mkhize, 51, who seemed disorientated in the dock, is also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.
He said he intended to represent himself and magistrate Siyabonga Mkhize told him he could change his mind at any time.
Mkhize is alleged to have shot his 83-year-old mother and his sister, 39, decapitating them and dropping their heads into a pit latrine on Wednesday.
When police arrived, he is alleged to have fired at them before escaping. He was arrested a few hours later.
A 12-year-old child is understood to have witnessed the shooting, but managed to flee the scene.
Prosecutor Sindiswa Ngcobo said the state was opposed to bail because of the seriousness of the crime and the safety of witnesses.
Ballistic reports were still outstanding.
Community member Mmeli Ngcongo told TimesLIVE that residents were horrified by the incident.
“We went to the scene and were shocked when we got there. The family was highly traumatised. The attacker had also fled the scene,” said Ngcongo.
“It is also reported he fired shots at the cops who were after him. He was caught in the house not far from his homestead,” said Ngcongo.
He confirmed a child survived but declined to comment on the motive.
Members of the ANC, led by provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma, were in the public gallery.
Duma expressed concern that the incident had come days after the country finished 16 days of activism against the abuse of women and children.
“It is a painful tragedy. We are here to show love as we are leaders of society,” said Duma.
“Though government has done a lot in raising awareness, a conscientised community is needed to stem the tide against such brutality.”
He called on members of the public to rally behind the family which is still in mourning.
“Community members should be agents of change,” said Duma.
Mkhize adjourned the matter to January 25.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Nine shot dead while drinking in North West yard on Day of Reconciliation
Former crime intelligence officer gets life for shooting girlfriend in the head
Police officer and wife found dead in a pool of blood in their home
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos