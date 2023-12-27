South Africa

Cop charged with murder for allegedly shooting at people wanting to buy electricity

Four people were walking to a petrol station to buy electricity on Boxing Day when they were stopped by police officers

27 December 2023 - 10:32
A police officer is charged with murder for opening fire on four people on Boxing Day, killing one. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/zeferli

A police officer is to appear in court for murder after he allegedly shot at people, killing one of them, while they were on their way to buy electricity.

At about 3am on Tuesday, two men and two women were allegedly walking on the R44 in Somerset West, Western Cape, when a police van stopped beside them. The officers demanded to search the four people, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said.

“They complied and after they were searched, the police officers told them to go home but they said they were going to buy electricity at the nearby petrol station,” Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said.

The officers allegedly did not accept the explanation but the four people were adamant that they must buy electricity.

One of the police officers allegedly drew his firearm, Shuping said.

“[He allegedly] fired at them and one of them was fatally wounded.”

Ipid arrested the officer and charged him with murder.

He will appear in the magistrate’s court on Wednesday and also faces charges of assault and illegal possession of ammunition.

TimesLIVE

